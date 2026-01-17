After Ranveer Singh's exit, Shah Rukh Khan to return in Don 3, only if Farhan Akhtar agrees to this demand of superstar

If reports are to be believed, then Shah Rukh Khan has shown interest in returning to the much-delayed Don 3, but he has a condition, and Farhan Akhtar will have to adhere to that.

It's big news for Shah Rukh Khan fans. Their heartfelt wish will come true. As per the reports, the superstar has shown interest in returning to his iconic Don franchise and headlining Don 3, after Ranveer Singh quit the film. As TellyChakkar and other portals reported, Shah Rukh, who once quit Don 3 due to disagreements over script and storyline, is now keen to take back his franchise and lead the third instalment. However, King Khan has a special request to do Don 3, and he expressed the same to the Don's writer-director-producer, Farhan Akhtar.

What is the condition for Shah Rukh Khan to join Don 3?

Reports have it that Shah Rukh Khan will lead Don 3 only after it is directed by Atlee. Shah had earlier collaborated with Atlee on Jawan, and we all know how their film exploded in cinemas, breaking records left, right, and centre. SRK feels that Atlee knows the audience very well and has the expertise to churn out mass entertainers. Thus, he has put out this condition that he will return to Don 3, only if it is directed by Atlee.

Why Ranveer Singh quit Don 3?

Ranveer Singh was officially announced as the new mafia overlord, taking over the mantle from Shah Rukh Khan, and putting out a new vision of Don 3. However, after the mammoth success of Dhurandhar, Singh reportedly changed his priorities, and he's not interested in helming another gangster drama.

About Don 3

The third instalment of the Don franchise was announced as a reboot of Farhan Akhtar's franchise, which itself is inspired by Salim-Javed's original classic, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Don. The remake of Don was released in 2006, and its blockbuster success inspired Farhan to make Don 2. The second instalment was a bigger hit than the predecessor, and since then, the makers have been keen to bring Don 3, and fans are waiting for SRK's return as Don. If Farhan agrees to what the reports say, SRK's return will take the franchise to all-new heights.