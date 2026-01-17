After Ranveer Singh's exit, Shah Rukh Khan to return in Don 3, only if Farhan Akhtar agrees to this demand of superstar

Pro-Hindu organisation VHP suggest AR Rahman of 'Ghar vapasi' over his communal remarks, say, 'you will start getting work'
Javed Akhtar gives suprise reaction to AR Rahman's 'communal thing' remark, reveals producers are 'afraid' to approach him
One Two Cha Cha Chaa Movie Review: Ashutosh Rana 2.0 excels in humourous avatar, Nyra Banerjee marks impressive debut in whacko road trip
Indians evacuated from Iran amid growing protests; describe ‘bad situation, no internet’
When will Virat Kohli play next ODI match after New Zealand series? Know in detail
Ram Charan makes big reveal on RRR co-star Jr NTR, calls him 'mad driver', shares inside stories
India's Tech job market set for 12-15 percent growth, 1.25 lakhs new opportunities in healthcare, manufacturing and logistics expected in 2026
Can Nobel Prize be transferred? Award committee clarifies after Maria Machado gives award to US President Donald Trump
The Hundred 2026: MI London appoint former West Indies all-rounder as head coach for men's side
MP Board Exams 2026: Class 10th, 12th admit card released at mpbse.mponline.gov.in, check how to download hall ticket
BOLLYWOOD
If reports are to be believed, then Shah Rukh Khan has shown interest in returning to the much-delayed Don 3, but he has a condition, and Farhan Akhtar will have to adhere to that.
It's big news for Shah Rukh Khan fans. Their heartfelt wish will come true. As per the reports, the superstar has shown interest in returning to his iconic Don franchise and headlining Don 3, after Ranveer Singh quit the film. As TellyChakkar and other portals reported, Shah Rukh, who once quit Don 3 due to disagreements over script and storyline, is now keen to take back his franchise and lead the third instalment. However, King Khan has a special request to do Don 3, and he expressed the same to the Don's writer-director-producer, Farhan Akhtar.
What is the condition for Shah Rukh Khan to join Don 3?
Reports have it that Shah Rukh Khan will lead Don 3 only after it is directed by Atlee. Shah had earlier collaborated with Atlee on Jawan, and we all know how their film exploded in cinemas, breaking records left, right, and centre. SRK feels that Atlee knows the audience very well and has the expertise to churn out mass entertainers. Thus, he has put out this condition that he will return to Don 3, only if it is directed by Atlee.
Why Ranveer Singh quit Don 3?
Ranveer Singh was officially announced as the new mafia overlord, taking over the mantle from Shah Rukh Khan, and putting out a new vision of Don 3. However, after the mammoth success of Dhurandhar, Singh reportedly changed his priorities, and he's not interested in helming another gangster drama.
About Don 3
The third instalment of the Don franchise was announced as a reboot of Farhan Akhtar's franchise, which itself is inspired by Salim-Javed's original classic, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Don. The remake of Don was released in 2006, and its blockbuster success inspired Farhan to make Don 2. The second instalment was a bigger hit than the predecessor, and since then, the makers have been keen to bring Don 3, and fans are waiting for SRK's return as Don. If Farhan agrees to what the reports say, SRK's return will take the franchise to all-new heights.