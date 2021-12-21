After Ranveer Singh's '83' and Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey', Kartik Aaryan to star in a cricket-based film?

Films on sports, especially cricket, have always been loved by the audiences. With movies like Ranveer Singh's '83' and Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' all geared up for release, it seems like there might be another cricket-based film in the making in the Hindi film industry. Kartik Aaryan shared an interesting clip on his Instagram account on Tuesday.

The clip shows Kartik dressed in a whole cricket jersey and is seen batting on the pitch. Fans are now wondering if the actor's upcoming movie is a cricket-based film. The 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety ' actor captioned the video as, "Coming soon" with a bat and ball emoji.



After delivering amazing performance in Ram Madhvani's Dhamaka, Kartik recently wrapped a long and tough schedule of 'Shehzada' in Delhi. He is paired opposite his 'Luka Chuppi' co-star Kriti Sanon in the film, which is the remake of Telugu action-drama blockbuster 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'. The actor had even visited Gurudwara Bangla Sahib to seek blessings for the film as he had shared his picture at the holy site on his social media account.

Apart from 'Shehzada', Kartik has an interesting line-up of films. He will be seen in 'Freddy', a romantic thriller produced by Ekta Kapoor and directed by Shashanka Ghosh of Veere Di Wedding fame, a horror comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' which is a sequel to Priyadarshan's iconic hit comedy released in 2007 and Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India' which is reportedly based on 'one of the most successful rescue operations in Indian history’.