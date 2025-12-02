FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

After Ranveer Singh 'mocked' Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter One, Rajkummar Rao says THIS: 'He just told his story with...'

Unlike Ranveer Singh, Rajkummar Rao lauded Rishab Shetty's vision for Kantara Chapter One and praised him for narrating the story he truly believed in.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 02, 2025, 07:10 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

After Ranveer Singh 'mocked' Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter One, Rajkummar Rao says THIS: 'He just told his story with...'
Rajkummar Rao, Rishab Shetty in Kantara Chapter One, Ranveer Singh
A few days ago, Ranveer Singh mentioned Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter One on a platform, and it looked more like a mockery than praise. Now, Rajkummar Rao spoke about Shetty's film and his vision, and it was more of a genuine admiration. On December 1, Rao attended the CII Big Picture Summit 2025, in a session titled 'The AI era of bridging creativity and commerce'. The Stree actor confessed to missing seeing good actors on screen. He also lauded a few filmmakers for making movies with all their hearts, including Rishab Shetty for Kantara Chapter One.

Rajkummar spoke about how, as an actor, it doesn't make any difference to him whether he is working for OTT or films. Rao said, "I am still learning. It’s actually a lot like theatres. Sometimes, a very average theatre artist works incredibly well on streaming platforms, and you wonder, 'Really?!' This person did so well in a genuinely good film, and yet nobody talks about that film. And you’re left thinking, what’s happening? It feels just like a theatre.”

Giving away examples of Hollywood and Bollywood classics, Rao added, "I think there are a lot of algorithms and a lot of data and analysis involved, which we, as creative people, don’t fully understand. I am pretty sure when Coppola made The Godfather, or when Hrishikesh Mukherjee or Manmohan Desai made films back then, they didn’t think about target audiences or market segmentation. They belonged to a different era. They simply wanted to tell their stories.”

Rao continued, “So when I say I am still learning, what I really mean is, I am missing that. We have become too data-based. We are not telling stories from the heart anymore.” Lauding Rishabh Shetty for making Kantara, Rajkummar said, “That’s what I believe Rishabh Shetty did so wonderfully in Karnataka. He didn’t think, “I should make an exotic film. He just told his story with full conviction, made a beautiful film, and hit it out of the park.”

The Srikanth actor added, “As a creative person, as an actor, I miss that. I really miss it. I miss seeing good actors on screen, whether in streaming or in theatres. And yes, I feel there is much more to storytelling when it comes straight from the heart.”

(With inputs from IANS)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
