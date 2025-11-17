After Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar to release in two parts? Report says film 'will end at...'

As per latest reports, Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and R Madhavan's Dhurandhar will now release in two installments with the second part hitting theatres in the first six months of 2026.

Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and R Madhavan-starrer Dhurandhar is one of the most awaited films this year. The action thriller is slated to release in cinemas on December 5. Its trailer was initially set to be launched on November 12, but was postponed in the wake of the Red Fort blast in Delhi last week. Now, the Dhurandhar trailer will be unveiled at a grand event on November 18. Before its trailer release, the latest update on the film has left the movie goers excited.

As per Bollywood Hungama, Dhurandhar will now release in two installments with the second part hitting theatres in the first six months of 2026. A source was quoted telling the portal, "There have been reports that Dhurandhar is a two-part saga. Hence, the film, which will be released on December 5, will be the first installment. It’ll end at a decisive point and the story will then continue in the second part."

"It is said that director Aditya Dhar has shot extensively and the film has shaped up really well. But since it's very lengthy, they have toyed with the idea of breaking it into 2 parts. If this is the plan, then Dhurandhar’s part 2 will arrive next year, preferably in the first half", the source further added.

Dhurandhar is the second film helmed by Aditya Dhar, who made his directorial debut with the blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike in 2019. Aditya won the National Film Award for Best Director for the Vicky Kaushal film that grossed over Rs 340 crore worldwide. He has also co-produced Dhurandhar under his and his brother Lokesh Dhar's banner B62 Studios, along with Jio Studios.

As Ranveer Singh is often compared with Ranbir Kapoor, the latter's ambitious mythology drama Ramayana will be released in two parts on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027. The Nitesh Tiwari-directed epic features Ranbir as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana, and Yash as Ravana.

READ | 'Kis colour ki chaddi pehene ho': Netizens react as fans pull down Akon's pants at his Bengaluru concert