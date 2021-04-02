After Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt tests positive for COVID-19

After Ranbir Kapoor recently testing negative for coronavirus, actor Alia Bhatt, on Friday, confirmed that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine.

Alia took to her Instagram stories and posted a long note, informing her fans that she is currently following all the safety protocols listed by her doctors.

In her note, Alia wrote, "I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care."

For the uninformed, it was on March 11 that Alia had tested negative for the novel coronavirus. The 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actor had resumed work after her boyfriend and actor Ranbir and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who had been shooting for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' with her, tested positive.

Ranbir tested negative for COVID-19 last wee, while reports suggest that Bhansali has also recovered from the virus. On Thursday, Mumbai reported 8,646 new coronavirus cases, its highest one-day rise since the outbreak of the pandemic. The city's overall caseload tally stands at 4,23,360.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is all set to co-star with Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming movie 'Brahmastra'. Her line-up of films also includes SS Rajamouli's much talked about 'RRR', in which she works with Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Ajay Devgn. 'RRR' also marks Alia Bhatt's south cinema debut. Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' casts Alia Bhatt as a mafia queen. The film is expected to open in cinemas on July 30 this year.