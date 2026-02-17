After Rajpal Yadav, Ameesha Patel in financial trouble? Gadar 2 actress reacts to non-bailable warrant in event dispute case: 'My lawyers are...'

Ameesha Patel has reacted to the non-bailable warrant issued against her in the 2017 event dispute case, and clarified that it is an 'old and settled matter'. '

After Rajpal Yadav, Ameesha Patel is under legal trouble over unpaid dues and unfulfilled commitments. The Gadar 2 actress is facing a fresh problem, with a Moradabad court issuing a non-bailable warrant against her in connection with a 2017 event dispute. Ameesha reacted to the buzz and maintained that the case is an 'old and already-settled matter' and also that she will take legal action against the person involved.

Ameesha Patel on non-bailable warrant

On Monday, it was reported that Ameesha is facing a non-bailable warrant from the Moradabad court in a 2017 cheque bounce case. The case was filed by Pawan Kumar Verma, owner of a Moradabad-based company. The Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai actress issued a statement and shared on Instagram Stories, and clarified that the case is an “old and settled matter”, indicating that her lawyers will now commence criminal proceedings of cheating against Pawan Verma.

Ameesha wrote, "Media reports suggest certain proceedings at Moradabad by one Pawan Verma. I wish to inform one and all that this is an old matter, which was years back, in which the said Pawan Verma had signed a settlement deed and received the entire agreed amount." She further added, "Despite this, it seems he has lodged proceedings making false allegations. My lawyers are initiating appropriate criminal proceedings of cheating against this person for cheating to expose his lies, while I prefer to focus on my work and ignore people who choose to make a public spectacle to gain attention on false pretexts."

About Ameesha Patel's 2017 event dispute case

Ameesha’s legal case news emerged after the Moradabad court took note of a complaint linked to a 2017 wedding event booking. It was asserted that on Monday, the court issued a non-bailable warrant against Ameesha Patel due to her absence from a scheduled hearing. Patel has now been directed to appear before the court on March 27.

What's the case is all about?

Event organiser Pawan Verma lodged a complaint against the actress, alleging that she was hired to perform at a wedding on November 16, 2017. Pawan further claimed Rs 14.50 lakh was paid as an advance, and her accommodation was arranged at a hotel on Delhi Road in Moradabad. However, according to Pawan, Ameesha didn't turn up for the event. The organiser further claimed that after subsequent discussions, Ameesha allegedly promised to return the full amount. On the work front, Ameesha was last seen in the blockbuster Gadar 2.