After Rajesh Khanna's death, 64 unopened suitcases were found in his home, they were full of..., superstar's last wish remained unfulfilled, wanted to...

Rajesh Khanna, often referred to as India's first superstar, was one of the most celebrated actors; however, he did not spend his final days basking in his stardom but just in quiet solitude. Rajesh Khanna's career was filled with some of the greatest hits, and his life was filled with the love of the greatest fans, but despite it all, the actor was left with an unfulfilled dream at the time of his death.

Why were 64 unopened suitcases found at Rajesh Khanna's home after his death?

In Gautam Chintamani's biography Dark Star: The Loneliness of Being Rajesh Khanna, it was revealed how the superstar's inner world did not revolve around stardom. After his death, one of the most haunting discoveries was made at his Mumbai home, Aashirwad, where 64 suitcases were found unopened. All of them had several gifts that Rajesh Khanna had collected during foreign trips for family and friends, but he never delivered them.

Did Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia get divorced?

One of the most turbulent chapters of Rajesh Khanna's life was his marriage to Dimple Kapadia. The two fell in love at first sight and got married in 1973 when the actress was only 16 years old. Despite the love, Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia's relationship quickly deteriorated, leading to their separation. They separated in the 1980s but never divorced. Dimple Kapadia also stood by him during his final days and was an integral part of his life till the day he died.

What was Rajesh Khanna's last wish?

Rajesh Khanna had one big regret, a dream that always remained unfulfilled. As revealed by his life partner Anita Advani, Rajesh Khanna dreamed of turning his beloved home, Aashirwad, into a museum, a part of his legacy; however, the dream died with him, and the house was eventually sold and demolished.

