After Raazi, Meghna Gulzar’s next to be on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

He not only led the country to victory against Pakistan in the 1965 war, but also in the following one in 1971, which eventually led to the liberation of Bangladesh

Deepali Singh

Updated: May 12, 2018, 07:10 AM IST

Meghna Gulzar, who has been busy with Raazi all this time, is finally ready to start work on her next. She is excited about helming a movie based on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw’s illustrious life, which is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala. “I have been committed to it for a year or so. It’s a subject that requires some serious amount of research,” she told us.

Manekshaw is widely regarded as one of the greatest military commanders in the history of independent India. He not only led the country to victory against Pakistan in the 1965 war, but also in the following one in 1971, which eventually led to the liberation of Bangladesh.

Along with that, Meghna is working on a lot of scripts, including one on acid attack survivor Laxmi. “I met her in 2016 and I have the film rights,” says the director. Quiz her about doing a project on the hijacking of the Indian Airlines Flight 814 for the big screen and she rubbishes it as a rumour, saying, “I don’t know where that has come from. It has never been part of the plan.”

Real-life subjects do hold a big draw for her, but it doesn’t mean that she will focus only on them. “I work on instinct. If a story comes my way that is not based on a true incident, but still grabs me, I will work on it,” signs off the filmmaker.

