After Pushpa, Rashmika Mandanna likely to reunite with Allu Arjun again for Atlee's AA22XA6, to play...

Rashmika Mandanna, who was last seen opposite Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava, is busy with her upcoming projects, especially The Girlfriend, Kubera, Thama, and Mysaa. Amid this, it is now being reported that Rashmika Mandanna is also set to play an antagonist for the very first time in Allu Arjun and Atlee's AA22XA6. Directed by Atlee, the rumours, if true, would mark the much-awaited reunion of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna after the success of Pushpa and Pushpa 2.

Rashmika Mandanna to star in Allu Arjun and Atlee's AA22XA6?

A reputable source was quoted by Bollywood Hungama as saying, "Rashmika had the option to play the antagonist in A6 or take up a similar role in another major Pan India film. After carefully considering both parts, she chose A6 because the character offered her the opportunity to explore new, uncharted territory as an actor."

Reports state that Rashmika Mandanna has already completed the look test for the film and will begin the shoot for Allu Arjun's high-octane action film in October this year. Rashmika Mandanna also allegedly travelled with director Atlee and Allu Arjun to Los Angeles, where she went over the pre-visualisation (pre-viz) sequences for her character.

What is Rashmika Mandanna's role in Allu Arjun and Atlee's AA22XA6?

Another source close to the production of the film opened up about Rashmika Mandanna's character in Allu Arjun's film and told Pinkvilla, "Rashmika Mandanna has come on board Atlee’s ambitious film. The actress will be seen in one of the most daring roles of her career. The dynamics of Rashmika and Allu will be very different from what they shared in the Pushpa franchise."

About Allu Arjun and Atlee's AA22XA6

For Atlee's AA22XA6, Allu Arjun will be joined by Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur. Backed by Sun Pictures, AA22XA6 is set to complete filming by the second half of 2026. AA22XA6 is set for a global release in multiple languages, either in late 2026 or early 2027.

