Allu Arjun is currently basking in the success of Pushpa 2: The Rule which was released on December 5, 2024. The film is breaking all the records at the box office and has already breached the Rs 1000 crore mark, just 6 days after its release. Pushpa 2, with this achievement, has become the fastest Indian film to reach this landmark. As Pushpa 2 continues its rampage, fans are eager to get an update about the next chapter in the franchise - Pushpa 3. During the Pushpa 2 success meet in Delhi, Allu Arjun confirmed that Pushpa Part 3 is officially in the pipeline.

At the event, Allu Arjun unveiled the tagline for the third part of the franchise. The first part had the iconic tagline "Jhukega nahi saala", then Pushpa 2 reinvented the tagline as "Hargiz jhukega nahi saala". Now, Allu Arjun has hinted at the Pushpa 3 tagline and said it would be "Ab rukega nahi saala". However, he added, "Aurat ke saamne jhuko", humorously.

This statement by Allu Arjun at the event has confirmed that the third part of the film is on its way.

At the event, Allu Arjun also spoke about the record-breaking success of Pushpa 2. "The numbers are temporary, but the love I hold very close to my heart. I always say that records are made to be broken. Maybe for the next 2-3 months, I will enjoy these records, but by the summer, I would want these records to be broken by the next film," Allu Arjun said.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule, stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil.

