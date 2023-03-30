After Priyanka Chopra's explosive revelations on Bollywood, her manager Anjula Acharia calls naysayers 'just noise'

Priyanka Chopra and Anjula Acharia

Days after Priyanka Chopra’s much-talked about interview in the US where the actress talked aboiut ‘cornered’ in Bollywood years ago, her manager Anjula Acharia has also come out in her support. In a Twitter exchange, Acharia has praised Priyanka for becoming a ‘global star’ and said ‘naysayers’ do not deter her.

Speaking with Dax Shephard on the podcast Armchair Expert earlier this week, priyanka had opened up about her reason to move to the US and leave a fledgling Bollywood career behind. “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break,” the actress had said.

After the interview went viral, a Twitter user shared an old interview of Acharia about the actress and wrote, “Since #PriyankaChopra has finally spoken up, I would request everyone to read on of Anjula Acharia (PC's US manager)'s interview where she tells how when she signed PC for the talent deal, a group of Bollywood folks including a director producer and some actors.” In response to the tweet, Anjula Acharia wrote, “Naysayers are just noise! You have to tune it out @priyankachopra is undeniable and we proved them all wrong :))) I knew she would be a global star the first time I saw her on TV!”

Naysayers are just noise! You have to tune it out @priyankachopra is undeniable and we proved them all wrong :))) I knew she would be a global star the first time I saw her on TV! March 28, 2023

On the podcast, Priyanka had spoken about how Anjula Acharoa had spotted her in a music video and asked her to move to the US. “This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn't want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require groveling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn't feel like I wanted to do it. So when this music thing came I was like ‘fu** it I am going to America,” she said.

Priyanka is now set to star in the Russo Brothers’ big-budget sci-fi series Citadel, along with Richard Madden. It releases on Prime Video on April 28. Apart from this, she will also be leading a rom com called Love Again, which co-stars Sam Heughan and will hit the theatres on May 12.