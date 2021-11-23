Priyanka Chopra’s mother breaks silence over divorce rumours after actor drops ‘Chopra Jonas’ last name

Speculation is rife whether all is well between the celebrity couple after global icon Priyanka Chopra dropped her marital last name Jonas from her social media handles. The actor, who went by Priyanka Chopra Jonas since getting married to international singer Nick Jonas back in 2018 has now changed her name on Instagram and Twitter profiles to only Priyanka.

The rumour mill started churning soon after and with many speculating a separation in the offing, Priyanka Chopra’s mother has broken the silence over the ongoing social media storm. Madhu Chopra, mother of the Matrix 4 star, rubbished the rumours going around while talking to a leading TV news channel. She reportedly said, “It’s all rubbish, don’t spread rumours.”

Priyanka Chopra got hitched to international singer Nick Jonas in a grand destination wedding at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur back in 2018. Affectionately called 'Nickyanka', the celebrity couple are a fan-favourite.

Recently, the couple had moved into their first home together and had also celebrated their first Diwali in the new home together. Sharing their pics on Instagram, Priyanka Chopra had writer, “Our first diwali in our first home together. This one will always be special. Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this evening so special. You’re my angels. To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home. And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas, you are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full”.

Priyanka Chopra's sudden move has stunned her fans who are now eagerly anticipating more information behind her recent move.

Meanwhile on the work fron, Priyanka Chopra has multiple projects on her plate including Matrix 4, Citadel and Jee Le Zaraa. The global music star Nick Jonas recently concluded his music tour called Remember This.