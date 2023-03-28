After Priyanka Chopra, Amaal Mallik talks about 'campism, bootlicking, and powerplay' in Bollywood

Amaal Mallik/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra seems to have empowered many voices in the Hindi film industry since she revealed her experience of having ‘beef with people’ as the prime reason behind her exit from Bollywood. The actress stated that she felt she was being 'cornered' in the Hindi film industry, and hence decided to move to the US.

Reacting to a news article covering Priyanka’s latest sensational statements, singer-composer Amaal Mallik wrote on Twitter, “Well it’s something that I face on a daily basis. When fans ask me why I don’t do as many Bollywood films? Now you know. The truth about campism, bootlicking & powerplay within #Bollywood needs to come out more often. See what they tried to do to this amazing woman." Quoting his own tweet, he added, "Then people think I am a nepo-kid and I have it easy" with laughing emojis.

Then people think I am a nepo-kid and I have it easy https://t.co/Dmcv5KxUBU — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) March 28, 2023

During a conversation with Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert, the Fashion actress revealed why she started looking for work in the US, saying, “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry. I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, and I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break."

"This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn’t want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn’t feel like I wanted to do it", the former Miss World further added.

Amaal Mallik is carrying forward the legacy of the musical Malik family as the third generation of the music-composers after the veteran Sardar Malik, his father Daboo Malik, and his uncle Anu Malik. His brother Armaan Malik is also a popular singer and the two siblings have worked together on multiple hit songs.



READ | Kangana Ranaut attacks 'Bolly kids' again, says they 'gang up, bully, harass and even kill' gifted people