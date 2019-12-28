Headlines

Nipah outbreak in Kerala: Schools, colleges in this city to conduct online classes from Sept 18

Jalsa 2.0: Akshay Kumar-Parineeti Chopra break into bhangra in Mission Raniganj’s first song, fans call it 'chartbuster'

INDIA bloc's October rally in Bhopal cancelled; BJP cites 'public anger' on Sanatan Dharma remarks

First ‘One Nation, One Election’ committee meet to be held on this date

Not Ramya Krishnan, this actress was first choice to play Sivagami in SS Rajamouli, Prabhas’ Baahubali

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

PM Modi's birthday surprise: Know all about 'Ayushman Bhav' campaign focused on India's health

AI imagines Bollywood stars as Scooby Doo characters

Diabetes: 10 Ayurvedic herbs to lower blood sugar levels

10 Formidable beasts that can defeat lion in battle

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Bollywood

After 'Prithviraj', Akshay Kumar to star in YRF produced action-comedy flick?

As per reports, Akshay Kumar has signed a three-film deal with Yash Raj Films.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 28, 2019, 05:14 PM IST

Akshay Kumar has a lineup of films to be released in 2020 and 2021. After his recent release Good Newwz, which hit the screens on Friday, the actor's upcoming film is Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. He also has Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey and Bell Bottom which is releasing in 2021. Akshay still is on a signing spree and has no plans of stopping to entertain his fans with three to four films a year.

After 12 years, Akshay will be starring in a Yash Raj Films banner with Prithviraj in which he plays the titular role of Prithviraj Chauhan. The film is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and will mark the debut of former Miss World Manushi Chhillar in Bollywood. Now as per reports in Bollywood Hungama, Akshay has signed a three-film deal with YRF. Thus after Prithviraj, the actor is likely to star in an action-comedy film.

Talking about it, a source told the entertainment portal, "The production house is known for big-budget action films and the idea is to raise the bar with every passing film in the genre. Akshay loves the action space and Aditya Chopra will be going all out in terms of spending and scale of the film.

Meanwhile talking about Akshay's latest release Good Newwz, the dramedy film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. It is directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shashank Khaitan.

The film has got a good opening at the box office.

