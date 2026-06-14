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After Pranit More, Biryani guy Himanshu Jangra apologies, reveals his dating story was 'improvised', regrets 'main gaya kyu show mein'

After Pranit, Biryani guy apologies, reveals his dating story was 'improvised'

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After Pranit More, Biryani guy Himanshu Jangra apologies, reveals his dating story was 'improvised', regrets 'main gaya kyu show mein'

Himanshu Janra, the viral Biryani guy from the Pranit More show, has finally made a big statement, admitting that he shouldn't have attended the show, and also revealing that his dating story was 'improvised'.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 14, 2026, 05:38 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

After Pranit More, Biryani guy Himanshu Jangra apologies, reveals his dating story was 'improvised', regrets 'main gaya kyu show mein'
Himanshu Jangra, Pranit More (Image source: Screengrabs)
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Himanshu Jangra, the Biryani guy from comedian Pranit More's show, has become the latest target on social media. After his demeaning joke about dating, he lost his job and became the national symbol of shame. After facing FIR over his remarks, Himanshu has apologised and regretted attending the show. The biggest revelation he made via video is that the dating story he narrated was 'improvised' for entertainment purposes.

Maine story improvise karke batayi thi: Jangra

Jangra spoke about the controversy in a joint video post shared on his and the company's Instagram accounts. He admitted, "Maine jo waha pe story batayi, usmein jo ladki ki baat kar raha hoon main.. haan maine ek ladki ko date kiya tha... but sir jo maine waha pe bataya woh totally true nahi tha. Wo ek improvise karke story batayi thi maine waha par (The story I told there- the girl I was talking about... yes, I did date a girl. But sir, what I said there was not completely true. I improvised that story and told it there)." He further added, "Mera koi bhi aisa intention ya mentality nahi hai (I did not have any such intention or mindset).

Watch the viral video

Himanshu Jangra regrets going to Pranit More's show

Speaking about the impact of the controversy, Jangra said the online backlash reached his hometown and affected his family. He added, "Gharwaalon ne mujhe ghar bula liya aur pucha ki kya ho raha hai. Maine bhi kaha ki galti ho gayi hai mujhse to unhone thoda daanta, samjhaya. Yaha tak phir bhi theek tha, but jab unko pata laga ki mere ko job se nikal diya gaya hai to wo bohot tensed ho gaye. Ab ghar waalo ko dekhta hoon to bohot zyada regret feel hota hai ki kyu gaya tha us show mein main (My family called me back home and asked me what was going on. I told them that I had made a mistake, and they scolded me and tried to explain things to me. Even up to that point, things were still manageable. But when they found out that I had been fired from my job, they became very worried. Now, whenever I look at my family, I feel a lot of regret and keep wondering why I ever went on that show)."

I don't seek sympathy, but holding myself responsible for my actions: Himanshu Jangra

Jangra clarified that he didn't speak to seek sympathy, but to take responsibility for his actions and learn from the experience. In the caption, the company stated, "We believe that every situation deserves context, conversation, and clarity. As requested by many members of our community, we invited Himanshu Jangra to share his perspective and address the questions surrounding the ongoing discussion. This conversation does not represent an endorsement of any statement, action, or viewpoint. It is simply an opportunity to hear directly from the individual involved. We encourage everyone to watch with an open mind, remain respectful, and avoid harassment of any individual."

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