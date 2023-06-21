Search icon
After Adipurush box office crash, makers drop ticket prices for 3D version with 'edited and changed dialogues'

The edited version of Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush is out, and you can watch the film in 3D at reduced ticket prices.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 07:35 PM IST

The new poster of Adipurush

Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush scored a record-breaking weekend collection, but the negative word-of-mouth and backlash affected the film, which led to a major drop in the weekdays' collection. Owing to the negative response, the makers altered controversial dialogues, and the edited version with changed dialogues is now playing in the cinemas. 

To bring back the audience, the makers have now decided to showcase the edited version of Adipurush with a slashed ticket price. The production house, T-Series announced the new ticket price of Adipurush. Prabhas-starrer Adipurush will now be available at the national chains of the multiplex for Rs 150 per head.

T-Series announced the offer on social media with a new poster, and wrote in the caption, "Experience the epic tale in 3D on the big screen at the most affordable price! Tickets start at Rs150/-* Offer not valid in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. 3D Glass Charges as applicable. Book your Tickets now!" 

Adipurush broke many box office records on the first day of its release by collecting Rs 126 crore. However, the film failed to impress netizens. And now on day 5, the film only minted Rs 10.7 crore. The total collection now stands at Rs 340 crore worldwide. The movie, directed by Om Raut, was released nationwide on June 16 and the plea filed as a PIL claims that the characters in the film deviate from the portrayal of these religious figures in the Hindu epic Ramayana. 

Adipurush also stars Sunny Singh as Sesh, Krishna Kotian as Dashratha, Sonal Chauhan as Mandodari, and Vatsal Sheth as Meghnath.  

