After PM Narendra Modi's tweet, R Madhavan admits 'shortcomings of system', gets brutally trolled while assuring support to students: 'I've faith in government'

R Mdhvn reacted to students' protest and stood in solidarity with them. But netizens are highly disappointed by the actor, nd they brutally trolled him.

After facing harsh criticism from FTII students for being 'gayab' while addressing issues related to students, actor R Madhavan has finally reacted to the ongoing nationwide protest by the youth over the lapses of the government. It has to be noted that early Thursday morning, PM Narendra Modi tweeted in support of the students. After his reaction, actors started sharing their thoughts about the protest, including Alia Bhatt and R Madhavan.

I share the concern and disappointment of students: R Madhavan

On his Instagram, Madhavan dropped a carousel post, making a long statement on the difficulties students are facing. He wrote, "As someone who has always believed in the limitless potential of India’s youth, I share the concern and disappointment felt by so many students and parents today. An education system must inspire confidence, fairness, and opportunity. Incidents such as examination paper leaks undermine that trust and can deeply affect the hopes, hard work, and dreams of countless young people and their families—especially in a country like India, where education plays such a defining role in shaping lives."

Madhavan advises students not to let the protest be diverted by the inclusion of politicians

The 3 Idiots actor further wrote, "I admire the grit and determination of those who are peacefully asking for meaningful reforms. At the same time, I would urge everyone to remain vigilant against vested interests that may attempt to hijack your cause and divert it from its true purpose. He further expressed his 'faith' in government and wrote, "It will take the necessary corrective measures, strengthen the system, and safeguard the integrity of education for generations to come."

Despite showing support, Madhavan gets brutally trolled

The majority of the netizens slammed the actor for being 'too late' to support the students' protest. A netizen wrote, "Don't you feel shame.....you don't have spine maddy......just go and do bootliking.....it suits you better.....you are now just a puppet and Modi's s*it." Another netizen wrote, "Really expected more from you, but your kids obviously study overseas; why would this bother you?" One of the netizens wrote, "It's okay bro, no need. Please go back to your bootlicking."