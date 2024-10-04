After Pathaan, Salman Khan set to make an impressive cameo in Atlee's film starring THIS actor

Salman Khan will begin shooting for his sparkling cameo this weekend according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He will next headline Sikandar opposite Rashmika Mandanna.

Time and again, superstar Salman Khan has elevated films’ appeal with his star value with mere special appearances. Most recently, he made an impressive cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan in his iconic character from the Tiger franchise. He also appeared in Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial debut, Ved in a song, maximising the film’s reach. If reports are to be believed, the actor has decided to make another short and impactful appearance in Varun Dhawan’s upcoming film, Baby John.

The upcoming action flick, Baby John is bankrolled by Jawan’s Atlee, Murad Khetani and Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios, Cine1 Studios and A for Apple Productions. Helmed by Kalees, the film is a remake of Atlee's Tamil film Theri. The film features Varun Dhawan in the lead role, while Salman is set to make a terrific cameo. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the superstar will begin shooting for his part this weekend. Salman’s cameo has certainly set the bar high for Baby John, which is scheduled to arrive in theatres on Christmas this year.

Taran took to X(formerly known as Twitter) to share the news and wrote, "BABY JOHN' GLIMPSE: MASS CINEMA AT ITS BEST. SALMAN KHAN SHOOTS HIS CAMEO THIS WEEKEND. Was keen to watch Varun Dhawan in an out-and-out mass avatar and the over 5-minute glimpse of Baby John that I saw is simply OUTSTANDING. After all, who can doubt Atlee's sharp skills after Jawan? And for all Bhai fans, Salman Khan is set to shoot his part — a sparkling cameo — THIS WEEKEND. I have a strong feeling that producers Jyoti Deshpande [JioStudios], Priya Atlee and Murad Khetani and director Kalees have a winner on their hands — if the entire film lives up to the expectations set by this sneak-peek (sic).” Besides Varun, Baby John also has Keerthy Suresh, Sanya Malhotra, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Salman is currently busy shooting for Sajid Nadiadwala’s Sikander. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film marks his first collaboration with Rashmika Mandanna. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is slated for an Eid 2025 release. Besides this, the actor has Tiger Vs Pathaan, Babbar Sher, The Bull and Kick 2 in the pipeline.