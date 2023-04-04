Search icon
After Pathaan's success, Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan triggers massive fight over OTT rights: Reports

After Pathaan's success, OTT giants are trying to get the rights of SRK’s upcoming film Jawan directed by Atlee.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 11:07 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan’s next film Jawan is one of the most anticipated and much-awaited films. The actor’s latest film Pathaan which also featured Deepika Padukone broke many box office records and has collected over Rs 1050 worldwide.

Now, as per the media reports, OTT giants are trying to get the rights of SRK’s upcoming film Jawan directed by Atlee. The film will also star Nayanthara, Sanjay Dutt, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone because of which OTT giants are trying to buy the film rights. As per PinkVilla’s source, “Jawan is viewed as a film that can bring in tremendous viewerships. The film has a universal appeal, and thanks to mega budgets spent on the scale of the film, it’s expected to be a spectacle. Most importantly, it is a multi-lingual film that will penetrate across markets, garnering viewership across the country. In that sense it’s a true pan-india film with big names from across the nation. It is bound to connect with a wider audience. All of this a big win for any OTT platform.”

Earlier,  Shah Rukh Khan thanked his fans for all the love they gave to Pathaan and wrote, “ITS NOT THE BUSINESS…. it's STRICTLY PERSONAL”. Making ppl smile & entertaining them is our business & if we don’t take it personally….it will never fly. Thanks to all who gave Pathaan love & all who worked on the film & proved ki mehnat lagan aur bharosa abhi Zinda Hai.Jai Hind”

Pathaan has played a significant role in reviving the Hindi film industry which was able to give very few hits like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2. It was also very special for SRK’s fans because the actor made a comeback to the big screen after 4 years. Even before the movie was released, the songs of the movie created a buzz in the audience and this led to Siddharth Anand’s directional smashing records by collecting 100 crores on the opening day itself while collecting 54 cr at the domestic box office.

 

