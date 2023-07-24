After Oppenheimer 'brings Kashmiris back' to theatres, Vivek Agnihotri says 'The Vaccine War will also...'

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri expressed his happiness after Oppenheimer 'brings Kashmiris back' to theatres and said his film The Vaccine War will also also release in cinema halls.

On Monday, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri took to Instagram and revealed that his film The Vaccine War will also release in Kashmir. He shared an article about Oppenheimer bringing ‘Kashmiris back to cinema halls in droves’ on Twitter and penned a note about his film.

While expressing his happiness about the film Oppenheimer and how it is being welcomed by the people, he tweeted, “BRILLIANT NEWS. Cinema halls were burnt and banned after 90s. It’s heartening to see the first film to fill houses like this is a science film. I am glad that our science film #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory will also release in Kashmir. I have been assured by Kashmiri youth & specially women that they will be proud to see India’s biggest scientific achievement on big screen.”

After the blockbuster success of The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri is ready with his next film The Vaccine War, based on India's fight against the Covid-19 virus. Starring Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Raima Sen, and Sapthami Gowda among others, the upcoming social drama was initially scheduled to release on August 15 coinciding with India's Independence Day.

However, as per the latest reports, The Vaccine War has been postponed and the makers are now targeting its worldwide theatrical release on September 28, the same date Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's actioner Salaar arrives in theatres. This will set up a humongous box office clash between the two films.

Meanwhile, based on the 2005 biography American Prometheus, the epic biopic chronicles the life of the theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, known as 'the father of the atomic bomb' for leading the research and development of creating the world's first-ever nuclear weapons, which were eventually dropped on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II.

The Christopher Nolan directorial, which stars Cillian Murphy in the titular role, clashed at the box office with Greta Gerwig's fantasy comedy Barbie featuring Margot Robbie in the titular role. While Barbie is targeting $155 million, Oppenheimer is eyeing a $77 million opening weekend at the US box office.