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After Oh My God 2, Pankaj Tripathi reunites with director Amit Rai for Ohh My Dog - Watch teaser

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After Oh My God 2, Pankaj Tripathi reunites with director Amit Rai for Ohh My Dog - Watch teaser

Ohh My Dog features Maahi Rai, Pankaj Tripathi, Geeta Aggarwal Sharma, Rajesh Kumar, Pawan Malhotra, Sulakhyana Baruah and Vijay Mishra in pivotal roles. The Amit Rai directorial releases on July 31.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 07, 2026, 06:29 PM IST

After Oh My God 2, Pankaj Tripathi reunites with director Amit Rai for Ohh My Dog - Watch teaser
Ohh My Dog poster
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After the success of OMG 2 aka Oh My God 2, filmmaker Amit Rai and Pankaj Tripathi have reunited for his his next directorial, Ohh My Dog, which is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 31. The makers unveiled the film's first teaser on Tuesday, offering a heartfelt glimpse into a story that celebrates the unconditional love, loyalty and companionship between humans and dogs. The teaser strikes an emotional chord from the outset with Amitabh Bachchan's iconic song Mere Paas Aao Mere Dosto, Ek Kissa Suno, using nostalgia to set the tone for a warm and moving story about innocence, friendship and unwavering loyalty.

Backed by Amit Rai, Rajesh Bhardwaj and Sana Warsi under the banners of Babulal Biscope and Thinking Hats Entertainment, Ohh My Dog features Maahi Rai, Pankaj Tripathi, Geeta Aggarwal Sharma, Rajesh Kumar, Pawan Malhotra, Sulakhyana Baruah and Vijay Mishra in pivotal roles. Canine stars Oscar and Bruno also play key parts, with more than 250 dogs appearing in the film. At its heart, the film follows the touching bond between a young child and a dog.

One of the film's biggest talking points is its ensemble of over 250 dogs, making it a rare family entertainer centred on the relationship between humans and animals. Beyond its emotional narrative, Ohh My Dog explores themes of love, friendship, kindness and compassion, while advocating peaceful coexistence with animals and encouraging audiences to replace fear and prejudice with empathy.

Speaking about the film, director Amit Rai shares in a statement, "Dogs teach us the purest form of love and loyalty without expecting anything in return. Through Ohh My Dog, I wanted to tell a story that is emotional, entertaining, and meaningful for every family. This is not just a film about a child and a dog; it is about learning to coexist with all living beings with compassion. If audiences walk away with a little more kindness in their hearts towards animals, I will feel this film has truly achieved its purpose."

READ | Satluj: AAP bashes PM Modi's BJP govt for banning Diljit Dosanjh film while promoting Dhurandhar, Kashmir Files, Kerala Story

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After Oh My God 2, Pankaj Tripathi reunites with director Amit Rai for Ohh My Dog - Watch teaser
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