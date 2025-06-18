. Aamir Khan has decided not to accept a huge offer from Amazon Prime Video because he wants people to enjoy Sitaare Zameen Par in theatres first.

Aamir Khan has reportedly said no to a huge offer of Rs 120 crore from Amazon Prime Video for the online release of his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par. As per reports, this is part of his plan to change how movies are released.

Usually, films come to OTT platforms soon after they’re shown in theatres, but Aamir wants to try a new approach. Aamir Khan has decided not to accept a huge offer from Amazon Prime Video because he wants people to enjoy Sitaare Zameen Par in theatres first. He plans to wait about two months before putting the movie online.

Film expert Komal Nahata shared that Aamir believes movies come to OTT too soon, which is why fewer people are going to theatres. He wants to change that. If more people start watching films in cinemas again, others in the industry might start doing the same.

Aamir Khan doesn’t want Sitaare Zameen Par to release on streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video right away. Instead, he plans to put it on YouTube later as a paid movie, so he can choose the exact timing for its online release.

Surprisingly, this isn’t the first big offer he has rejected. Before Amazon, Netflix also made a tempting offer to buy the film’s digital rights, but Aamir turned that down too. He’s fully committed to his new idea of delaying digital releases to bring audiences back to theatres.