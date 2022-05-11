After Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee mocks RRR, KGF Chapter 2 box-office collection?

KGF 2-Manoj Bajpayee-RRR

With pan-Indian films like RRR and KGF Chapter 2, the Indian box-office earned more than 2000 crore in one month. However, talented artist Manoj Bajpayee feels that such blockbusters have changed box-office dynamics for the worst, and people are more concerned with such films over content-driven films.

While speaking to Puja Talwar, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor said that nowadays people disucss movie business, over content and performance. “Koi baat hi nahi kar raha hai ki film kaisi hai? Koi baat karne ko raazi nahi hai ki performances kaisi hai. Baki departments ki kya contribution hai?" He continued, "Kya hai na... hum sab 1000 crore aur 300 crore aur 400 crore mein phasein huye hai. Yeh jhagda kaayi saalon se chal raha hai... aur mujhe lagta hai ki yeh khatam hone wala hai nahi."

Manoj has been a part of some commercial blockbusters like Shootout At Wadala, and Satyameva Jayate and his performance has been praised by critics. However, he shared that the critics are pressurising makers to take a similar route to these pan-India films. Manoj said, "Now critics are saying ‘Why don’t you make films like them? Why is your film not working?’ It’s been asked of those in the mainstream. Those in the mainstream are being put in the witness box by their own mainstream critics."

Bajpayee asserted that he has never been a part of such a world, and would do a few films, but retain his choice of films. However, he said that now with these 1000 crores films, releasing content-driven films in theatres would be more difficult. "Getting our film released in theatres was tough before. Now it gets tougher due to the Rs 1000 crore films." Earlier, Nawazuddin Siddiqui took an indirect dig at these films collection and said, "Salaiyaat gayi tel lene."