Kangana Ranaut posts photos in 'ripped jeans' with fashion tip, takes dig at youngsters

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Thursday joined the social media conversation that has followed Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat's controversial comment about women wearing ripped jeans.

However, unlike other celebrities, Kangana has not criticised Chief Minister Rawat. Instead, she shared a series of photographs of herself wearing 'ripped jeans' on Twitter and offered a fashion tip to youngsters.

"If you want to wear ripped jeans make sure coolness quotient is of this magnitude as in these pics, so that it looks like your style not your state a homeless beggar who hasn't got allowance from parents this month, most young people look like that these days," Kangana tweeted, using the hashtag #RippedJeansTwitter.

If you want to wear ripped jeans make sure coolness quotient is of this magnitude as in these pics, so that it looks like your style not your state a homeless beggar who hasn’t got allowance from parents this month, most young people look like that these days #RippedJeansTwitter pic.twitter.com/hc14cLxQDE — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 18, 2021

The hashtag started trending on Twitter after Chief Minister Rawat commented on women wearing ripped jeans earlier this week.

On Tuesday, at a workshop organized by the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in Dehradun, Chief Minister Tirath made a statement that sparked the controversy around ripped jeans.

#WATCH मैं एक दिन हवाई जहाज से जयपुर से आ रहा था। मेरे बगल में एक बहनजी बैठी थी। मैंने उनकी तरफ देखा नीचे गम बूट थे। जब और ऊपर देखा तो जींस घुटने से फटी हुई थी। 2 बच्चे उनके साथ में थे। महिला NGO चलाती है। समाज के बीच में जाती हो। क्या संस्कार दोगे?: उत्तराखंड CM तीरथ सिंह रावत pic.twitter.com/sGri6pPH7K — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) March 17, 2021

He said, "If this kind of woman goes out in the society to meet people and solve their problems, what kind of message are we giving out to the society, to our kids? It all starts at home. What we do, our kids follow. A child who is taught the right culture at home, no matter how modern he becomes, will never fail in life. Showing bare knees, wearing ripped denim and looking like rich kids — these are the values being given now. People from the West are accepting 'yoga' and 'covering their bodies' here, 'we are running towards nudity'."

Soon after, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, who is known to never mince her words especially when it comes to speaking about gender inequality and social issues, Wednesday, reacted to Uttarakhand Chief Miniter Tirath Singh Rawat's 'ripped jeans' remark.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Navya wrote, "WT*! Change your mentality before changing our clothes because the only shocking here is the message comments like this send to society."

In another Instagram Story, Navya shared a solo photo dressed in "ripped jeans" teamed with a white crop top and a cap. Alongside the photo, Navya wrote, "I'll wear my ripped jeans. Thank you. And I'll wear them proudly."