Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, on December 4, tied the knot for the second time with Sobhita Dhulipala at the Akkineni family's Annapurna Studios. While netizens have been wondering about Samantha Ruth Prabhu's feelings about her ex-husband's second marriage, the Citadel: Honey Bunny actress has been keeping herself busy with work commitments and public events. Samantha Ruth Prabhu was recently seen at an event where she danced her heart out to Michael Buble’s I’m Feeling Good. The actress wore a stunning black gown as she accompanied her friend and fashion designer, Kresha Bajaj, in dancing.

Sharing the video, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "The most beautiful evening it was." Amid Naga Chaitanya's second wedding, Samantha Ruth Prabhu also received a lot of love from her family. Her sister-in-law, Nicole Joseph, shared on her Instagram Story, “Good sisters-in-law exist, and I love mine." Samantha Ruth Prabhu then re-shared it with the caption, “Love you."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya got married in 2017 and then announced their separation after four years, in October 2021. Recently, speaking about the after-effects of a divorce on a woman, Samantha Ruth Prabhu told Galatta India, "Unfortunately, we live in a society which is so patriarchal in nature, that anytime something goes wrong, a woman gets subjected to… I’m not saying men don’t, men do, but a woman gets subjected to a lot more judgment and a lot more shaming, not just online, even in real life."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu further shared, "Many things were said about me that were absolutely untrue. But what held me back, I remember having this conversation with myself when things were really, really crappy and they were really, really… absolute lies were being spread. And there were many times when I wanted to come out and say, this is not true, let me tell you the truth."

