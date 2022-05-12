After Mukesh Bhatt, Ram Gopal Varma responds to Mahesh Babu's 'Bollywood can't afford me' comment

Mahesh babu, Ram Gopal Varma/File photos

That Mahesh Babu is one of the biggest superstars down South is no surprise. However, his recent statement about Bollywood being unable to "afford" him has sparked a debate and left social media divided. Additionally, Mahesh Babu hit the hornet's nest when he stated that he wouldn't want to waste his time.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive chat with India Today, director Ram Gopal Varma, known for not mincing his words, has reacted to Mahesh Babu's controversial statement against Bollywood.

Pointing out that one should not generalise Bollywood, Ram Gopal Varma said that he didn't quite understand Mahesh Babu's remark "Bollywood couldn't afford him."

"It is his choice as an actor. But I honestly didn't understand what he meant by Bollywood can't afford him. I am still unable to figure out what he meant by that because the point is, if you see the recent South Indian films, they were dubbed and released and they made whatever money they did," Ram Gopal Varma told India Today.

He added, "Bollywood is not a company. It is a label given by the media. An individual movie company or a production house will ask you to do a film at a particular cost, so how can he generalise Bollywood, I don't understand that."

Mukesh Bhatt too recently reacted to Mahesh Babu's statement. "He is a very successful actor and keeping to his requisite of what he wants to get in terms of gratification of our films if Bollywood cannot work to his expectations, then there is nothing wrong with it. I wish him all the best. Each one to its own," Mukesh Bhatt told India Today.

One of the biggest stars of Telugu cinema courtesy of his films Businessman, Srimanthudu, Bharat Ane Nenu, Maharshi and Sarileru Neekevvaru, Mahesh babu had stoked a controversy when he said that Bollywood couldn't afford him during the trailer launch of his upcoming production venture Major starring Adivi Sesh.

The 46-year-old actor said he has received numerous offers from the Hindi film industry, but he doesn't feel the need to cross over.

"I may sound arrogant, I did get a lot of offers in Hindi. But I think they can't afford me. I don't want to waste my time. The stardom and love I have here in Telugu cinema, I never thought of going to another industry. I always thought I will do films here and they will become bigger, and my belief is turning into a reality now. I can't be happier," he added.