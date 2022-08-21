After mocking SRK and Aamir Khan, KRK drops 'Khan' from his name

Credit: KRK/Instagram

Actor Kamal Rashid Khan, also known as KRK, who often makes headlines has decided to drop Khan from his name. Recently, he took to Twitter and announced that he will be taking up his wife’s surname and will drop his own surname.

KRK never leaves to grab attention with his controversial tweets and movie reviews. Recently, he tweeted, “Today I have decided to drop #Khan from my name and add my wife’s sir name Kumar in my name. My wife's name is AnitaKumar.” He also mentioned that his new name is Kamal Rashid Kumar, “So now my name is KamalRashidKumar!”

Take a look:

Today I have decided to drop #Khan from my name and add my wife’s sir name #Kumar in my name. My wife name is #AnitaKumar. So now my name is #KamalRashidKumar! — Kamal Rashid Kumar (@kamaalrkhan) August 20, 2022

A few days ago, KRK stated that he won't watch Khan's film. Then, his tonality towards Khan changed, as the latter arranged a special show for him in Dubai, and as per his tweet, the actor called him to watch his film.

READ: Aamir Khan reacts to Sargun Mehta's criticism over his Punjabi in Laal Singh Chaddha, says 'aapko samaj...'

After watching the Laal Singh Chaddha film, KRK stated that he won't review the film, as he can't be rude to Aamir. So he indirectly stated that the film is bad. A few moments later, KRK started mocking LSC and named it the 'worst opener of Aamir Khan's career.' In his tweet, KRK wrote, "Film #LaalSinghChaddha has got worst opening of the year. The film is having 10% opening in B-C centres and 20% opening in big cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune etc. It is lowest opening of any Film of Aamir in last 10 years."

Then, he tweeted a screenshot of a message that stated cancellations of LSC due to low occupancy. KRK shared the image and wrote, "Many shows of #LaalSinghChaddha are canceled because of no audience."

KRK didn't even spare Shah Rukh Khan, and he mocked him for doing a cameo in LSC. Now as per this tweet, he has called the film 'waahiyat' and wrote, "I can’t understand, why @iamsrk has become enemy of his own career? What was the need to do a scene in a Waahiyat film #laalsinghchadda? What was the need to do a scene in another disaster #Brahmastra ? These scenes of flop films will definitely effect your film #Pathaan."