After mocking Brahmastra makers, Vivek Agnihotri praises Javed Akhtar for 'highlighting real issues' in his films

The Kashmir Files director, who has always been vocal about his thoughts on controversial topics, has praised writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar. Recently, he talked about the filmmakers and writers who have maintained a distance from the real issues of India.

While speaking about the real issues in the country and how filmmakers are ignoring them during a live chat with The Cārvāka Podcast on Friday, Vivek Agnihotri mentioned Javed Akhtar and appreciated him. He stated, “Even a man like Javed Akhtar, the bhajans he wrote for Lagaan were pure Hindi. ‘Madhuban mein Radha..’ there is not a single Urdu word in it. Because these were well-read, intelligent people who were tied to the roots of India. He may be a communist, he may fight against the right-wing, it doesn't matter.”

He praised his movies as they featured angry young men who fought against corruption. He said, “All of Javed Akhtar's heroes, all of them were either a labourer's son, a teacher's son and he would fight a dacoit or a mill owner or a zamindar. He would fight a corrupt police inspector or corrupt MLA. In which movie of recent times would you find MLAs, MPs, Police inspectors, IAS officers as the villains? It's as if India has no issues at all. The only issues are whether you are sleeping with this person or that person. That's where they have brought Bollywood.”

Meanwhile, he bashed Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji. While speaking to Kushal Mehra, Vivek Agnihotri said, “Brahmastra, do they even know the meaning of that? And then they are talking about Astra Verse, what is even that? Then you put your director, who can't even pronounce Brahmastra. He is a wonderful director. I loved his Wake Up Sid and the second film and I wish he made a wonderful film. I am concerned about him like a mother is concerned about their children. I am very disappointed. So these are the problems.”

For the unversed, Vivek Agnihotri's film The Kashmir Files broke many box office records. It featured Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi in lead roles.