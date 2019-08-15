After 'Mission Mangal', director Jagan Shakti is now working on his next film

Filmmaker Jagan Shakti, who makes his directorial debut with Mission Mangal, has already started working on his next titled Ikkka. Though, Mission Mangal that stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menon and Kirti Kulhari among others, has hit the theatres this Independence Day, Jagan Shakti is all excited for Ikka which is in its scripting stage.

A report on Mumbai Mirror quoted Jagan Shakti as saying, "I am structuring and writing my script for my third film. Ikka was announced long back and I have worked on the script for a long time. I would like to have it as my second film to explore my action and sleek presentation skills. I am already writing my third film, and I should be ablt to finish it by the end of the year and then put that in production."

Speaking about some of the recently released movies that have managed to impress him, Shakti further told the tabloid, "There are some very good Malayalam and Tamil films that are being made. In fact, the Tamil movie Super Deluxe was fabulous and so was Vikram Vedha. In Hindi, AndhaDhun left me spellbound with its thrilling execution, while even Badhaai Ho was a great film."

He added, "I am also a big fan of the Avengers and Transformers franchises."

For those who're caught unaware, Shakti has previously worked as an associate director on films like Padman, Holiday, Dear Zindagi, Ki & Ka and Shamitabh.