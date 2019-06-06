After missing chance in 2003, will Rajkumar Hirani finally get to direct Shah Rukh Khan?

Earlier this year when Shah Rukh Khan visited China to attend Beijing Film Festival, he was bombarded with questions about his upcoming project. During a live session, SRK opened up about the same by stating, "At this point, I have not decided anything. I think I will take the decision for the next film that I am going to do by June. I am just listening to films and I want to spend some time just listening and working on them. So by June, I will be able to take a call on which film I want to do."

We have finally entered the month of June and seems like an announcement by Shah Rukh is underway. As per reports in Mid Day, the superstar is likely to play the lead role in Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming directorial and is touted as a love story. Talking about the same, a source stated to the tabloid, "People have been waiting for Shah Rukh to announce his next project after Zero. Shah Rukh and Hirani have been meeting for a few months to discuss this. It's almost finalised. Hirani will float his own banner and will not [work] with Vidhu Vinod Chopra, as has been the norm. It's a romantic drama with a strong emotional cord running through; it's right up SRK's alley."

Earlier this year, Hirani was accused of sexual misconduct by an employee but the complainant did not register the police complaint which led to the case hitting the roadblock. Thus, Hirani has jumped back to work and is all set to start a new project.

Moreover, it's a known fact that SRK was the first choice for Rajkumar's directorial debut Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. which was eventually done by Sanjay Dutt.

Hope the announcement is made soon!