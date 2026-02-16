After memorable pairings with Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma, Salman Khan's chemistry with Chitrangada Singh in Battle of Galwan wins hearts

From powerful chemistry to refreshing new collaborations, here's a look at Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, and now Chitrangada Singh - the leading ladies who have romanced Salman Khan on screen.

Salman Khan remains one of Bollywood’s biggest superstars, with a career spanning over three decades marked by blockbuster hits, iconic characters, and a massive fan following across generations. From cult classics like Maine Pyar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! to action entertainers such as Wanted, Dabangg, Ek Tha Tiger, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, the actor has consistently delivered memorable performances while redefining mainstream Hindi cinema.

Known for his larger-than-life screen presence, signature style, and celebrated on-screen romances, Salman has also shared the screen with some of Bollywood's most celebrated leading ladies, creating memorable pairings that fans continue to love. From powerful chemistry to refreshing new collaborations, here’s a look at Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, and now Chitrangada Singh — the leading ladies who have romanced the superstar on screen.

1) Priyanka Chopra & Salman Khan - Power-Packed Chemistry

One of Salman Khan’s most popular on-screen pairings has been with Priyanka Chopra. The duo delivered entertaining performances together in films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Salaam-e-Ishq. Their vibrant chemistry, playful banter, and effortless screen presence made them a fan-favourite jodi. Their pairing brought together Salman’s charm and Priyanka’s strong screen persona, creating memorable moments in mainstream Bollywood cinema.





2) Anushka Sharma & Salman Khan - Fresh Pairing That Won Hearts

Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma shared screen space in Sultan, where their pairing brought both emotional depth and powerful performances. Playing wrestlers with a layered relationship, their chemistry blended romance, conflict, and ambition. The film showcased a different side of Salman’s romantic dynamic, with Anushka’s strong, independent character adding freshness to the superstar’s on-screen relationships.





3) Chitrangada Singh & Salman Khan - A New On-Screen Dynamic

Chitrangada Singh now joins the list as she shares screen space with Salman Khan in Battle of Galwan, bringing a fresh energy to the superstar’s on-screen romantic universe. Known for her elegance, intensity, and striking screen presence, Chitrangada’s pairing with Salman has already sparked strong curiosity among audiences. Fans are keen to see how this new collaboration unfolds and the chemistry the duo brings to the big screen.



