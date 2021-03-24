After Meezaan, Navya Naveli Nanda turns muse for Suhana Khan, check it out

It seems like Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan who are close friends have finally met each other in New York. Navya took to her Instagram page and shared a cute and candid photo clicked at a cosy cafe in NYC. In the photo, she is seen in a stylish look wearing a red top and black jeans with a black leather jacket. She accessorised her look with chains and earrings.

Suhana left a comment on Navya's photo which read as "Yay so pretty". To which Nanda replied, "Great photography". This means Navya and Suhana have met up with each other and spent their evening at a cafe in New York.

Check out the photo and the comments below:

Also read Navya Naveli Nanda and Khushi Kapoor live it up in New York, share captivating photos

Meanwhile, Navya has turned into an entrepreneur and is doing her bit for women in India. Talking about the same, she had told Vogue India, "I want to use the resources, people, privilege and platforms that I have to spread awareness and bring change. Studying abroad, I found the women there far more emancipated. I want women in India to feel the same way, to be given similar opportunities. I want them to be masters of their own destiny and take charge of their own lives. I've grown up around working women in my family—it's all I've known. To bring that change, you have to start with education and financial independence. That's where Project Naveli comes in."

On the other hand, Suhana is likely to make her Bollywood debut after schooling at NYU.