In recent times, Somy Ali has given several interviews, making big claims about her ex-boyfriend Salman Khan. After getting flack for the same, she issued a long statement,

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali has been in the news lately due to her controversial claims about the actor, his relationships, one-night stands, and his physical abusive nature. After making huge controversial claims, Somy decided to stop bad-mouthing Salman and issued a long clarification.

On Thursday, Ali took to her Instagram handle and posted her photo alongside a lengthy note, clarifying that her purpose in participating in the AMA session was solely to promote her NGO No More Tears.

She wrote, “I want to take a moment to address the recent controversy surrounding a Reddit session that has gone viral. My purpose in participating in the session was solely to promote No More Tears, my NGO dedicated to supporting victims of domestic violence and human trafficking. Unfortunately, some comments made in my name by Akshay Sharma, the Vice President of No More Tears about Salman Khan and even Sushant Singh Rajput’s death without my knowledge or approval, led to a wave of misinterpretations and distractions. Everyone knows I can’t type so fast in a live session.”

On Instagram, Somy shared the post in which she mentioned that she'll be now selective in media interactions as they are concerned about her and Salman's relationship and their TRP. Somy has smartly blamed the media for her recent statements. But the fact is that she purposely spoke ill about Salman as she knew that it would garner her attention.

Somy further added, “I am no more interested in giving Zoom video interviews where they ask only about Salman to raise TRP of their news shows. Moving forward, I will be limiting my media interactions to ensure the focus remains on No More Tears. After living quietly for 14 years, I only started speaking with the media three years ago to help raise awareness for my work. This exposure has helped build support for the organization, and I’m immensely grateful for those who have joined in our mission. Despite facing trolling and negativity, I remain focused and determined. I appeal to everyone to join me in stopping abuse of any kind. We are all humans, deserving of equal rights and a life of dignity. As Rajesh Khanna beautifully said, “Zindagi bahut khoobsurat hai, jeene ka salika aana chhaiye”—Life is very beautiful; one must know how to live it,” the post furher read..”

