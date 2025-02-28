Anurag Kashyap will now be seen in a bilingual film, shot in Telugu and Hindi, and he will be seen playing a dreaded policeman in Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Dacoit- Ek Prem Katha.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is currently enjoying his phase of being an actor. After impressing the masses as the dreaded villain in Tamil hit Maharaja, Anurag Kashyap will now be making his Telugu debut with Adivi Sesh-starrer Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha.

Anurag Kashyap shared the first look of his character on his social media, with the caption, "Fearless, witty, and brutally honest - Introducing the BRILLIANT @anuragkashyap10 to Telugu as ‘Inspector Swamy’ in Adivi Sesh’s #DACOIT."

As soon as he shared the look, several netizens commented on Anurag's second innings as an actor. "I am glad you are enjoying yourself in the South," a netizen wrote. Another netizen wrote, "Actor bhi kamaal ho aap." One of the netizens wrote, "Welcome to Telugu Cinema Anurag sir."

Anuag on his role as fearless cop in Dacoit

The Gangs of Wasseypur director opened up about the challenges he faced while playing the role of a fearless cop in his upcoming film Dacoit – Ek Prem Katha.

The director and actor shared that stepping into such a dynamic and intense role pushed him to explore new acting territory. Speaking about joining the film, Anurag expressed, “Playing a police officer who is an Ayyappa devotee is both fun and challenging. The conundrums of duty versus dharma and going about doing his job with a dry sense of humor is fantastic. I am truly looking forward to playing this character in two languages, shooting in Hindi as well as in Telugu. To get the same impact in both languages is the challenging part, something I am thoroughly enjoying.”

Dacoit, the pan-India action drama, also stars Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. In the action drama, Kashyap will be seen portraying a fearless inspector who is a staunch Ayyappa devotee with no tolerance for corruption.

Directed by Shaneil Deo in his directorial debut, the project is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-produced by Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios. The film is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, with a story and screenplay jointly crafted by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo.

(With inputs from IANS)