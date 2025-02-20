Notably, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday also announced that the film would be tax-free in his state. The announcement by both states came on the 395th birth anniversary of Maratha empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The Goa government has announced that the Hindi movie Chhaava, based on the life of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, will be tax-free in the state. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced on Wednesday evening in a post on X. The sacrifice of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is an inspiration for people, he said.

"It gives pleasure to me to announce that the movie Chhava based on the life & sacrifice of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, will be Tax-Free in Goa," Sawant said in the post. "The Movie exploring the valor, and courage of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj for Dev, Desh and Dharma played by Vicky Kaushal, is bringing the glorious history to the screen. The sacrifice of the second Chhatrapati of the Hindavi Swarajya, who valiantly fought against Moghuls, the Portuguese is an inspiration for all of us," he added.

Notably, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday also announced that the film would be tax-free in his state. The announcement by both states came on the 395th birth anniversary of Maratha empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, father of Chhatrapati Sambhaji.

The movie, featuring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna, is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films. Kaushal has played the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the film.

