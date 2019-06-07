Headlines

After losing 7 kgs, Aditya Roy Kapur to put on 9 kgs for Malang

The actor will now pile on nine kilos for the same movie

Latest News

Chaya Unnikrishnan

Updated: Jun 07, 2019, 06:10 AM IST

Aditya Roy Kapur, who was last seen in the period film, Kalank, is gearing up for his first action outing in Malang. The film, which is an edgy revenge drama with a blend of romance, will see the Aashiqui 2 star in two distinct looks. One will have him sporting a muscular physique and the other will see him in a lean and chiselled look. 

Recent pictures of Aditya on his social media page and at events show him looking unusually lanky. A source close to the actor says he has lost around seven kilos and is the leanest he has ever been. “He had to first shoot for those portions, which had him appearing lean. So, he was on a strict diet. He had cut out carbs and was doing more of functional training. Post filming in Goa and Mauritius, he has started shooting in Mumbai now. This schedule requires him to bulk up and gain around nine kilos. Aditya has changed his diet and is consuming more calories. He works out for two hours every day and is doing a lot of weight training to build muscles,” adds the source.

Not only that, since it is his first action film, the Fitoor actor also took specific training to work on his flexibility and mobility.

