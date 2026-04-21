After 'liking' German model Lizzalazz's pic, Virat Kohli rushes to Keli Kunj Ashram, attends 'Ekantik Vartalaap' with Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli is currently facing netizens' heat for liking a German model, Lizzalazz's photo. Amid the backlash, Virat continues channelising his spiritual energies with Anushka Sharma by visiting the Ashram.

Amid the hectic IPL matches and getting scrutinised for 'liking' a German model's pic, ace cricketer Virat Kohli found solace in Premanand Maharaj's ashram. Virat and Anushka were spotted at Keli Kunj Ashram, Vrindavan. The star couple visited the ashram on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, and attended the Ekantik Vartalaap Virat and Anushka's rushed to the ashram during a brief break in Kohli's IPL 2026 commitments with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visit Premanand Maharaj

As per the reports, the couple spent 90 minutes at the ashram, where they participated in a private spiritual discussion with the Maharaj, called "Ekantik Vartalaap," described as an "Ekantik Vartalaap." They listened to devotional bhajans and engaged with philosophical teachings, discussing life and relationships with the maharaj.

In a video shared on the Keli Kunj Ashram's official Bhajan Marg YouTube channel, Kohli was seen smiling, wearing a simple attire of a casual shirt, and Sharma opted for a white kurta set. The couple wore Tulsi mala and had chandan tilak on their forehead. They concentrated on Maharaj's teaching while being seated on the ground among fellow devotees. Premanand Maharaj is Virat-Anushka's guru, and they sought his guidance on life lessons, forgiveness, and relationships.

Why is Virat Kohli getting scrunatised over his social media activity?

Virat Kohli has found himself in a 'like' controversy again. Earlier, it was Avneet Kaur; now it's a German influencer, Lizzalazz. Virat allegedly liked a photo of Lizzalaz on Instagram. With the screenshot going viral, netizens mock Kohli,' Algorithm?' German influencer Lizzalazz, who goes by the username lizlaz_tv on Instagram, with nearly 429K followers, have became the talk of the town! And this has a connection with Virat Kohli.

Lizzalazz on Virat Kohli liking her pic

The star cricketer allegedly 'liked' a post by German-South African influencer Lizzalazz on Instagram. The screenshots of the 'like' began circulating online, and the post by Lizzalazz has now garnered 45.6 K likes and around 6K comments. Virat got brutally trolled for her 'like', and even Lizzalazz has also reacted to the controversy. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she said, "I felt a bit sorry for him, actually! I was so happy that he liked it, but then him unliking it, I felt a bit bad for him because I don’t even know how it became such a big story."