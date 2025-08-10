Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

After leaving Spirit over 8-hour shift row, Deepika Padukone quits this film with Amitabh Bachchan; it's not Kalki 2

'If they have something in mind...': BCCI clears air on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s ODI future ahead of 2027 World Cup

Earthquake in Turkey: Tremors in Istanbul as 6.1 magnitude quake hits nation

After Ghaziabad embassy, fake 'international' police station busted in Noida, here's how accused duped people

Hrithik Roshan reveals what he learnt from Jr NTR at War 2 pre-release event: 'He will not even check...'

Will MS Dhoni play IPL 2026? CSK legend's candid remark on knee pain leaves fans wondering

Delhi restaurant issues notice allegedly after denying entry to couple in Indian attire: 'All types of outfits...'

Saiyaara stars Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda share a fun moment with paparazzi, video goes viral - Watch

Woman’s social media post pushes Gurugram civic body to clear garbage within hours: 'I am looking for...'

Aamir Khan and family issue joint statement after Faissal Khan's 'hurtful, misleading' remarks: 'Not the first time he has...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Hrithik Roshan reveals what he learnt from Jr NTR at War 2 pre-release event: 'He will not even check...'

Hrithik Roshan reveals what he learnt from Jr NTR at War 2 pre-release event

Delhi restaurant issues notice allegedly after denying entry to couple in Indian attire: 'All types of outfits...'

Delhi restaurant issues notice allegedly after denying entry to couple in Indian

Woman’s social media post pushes Gurugram civic body to clear garbage within hours: 'I am looking for...'

Woman’s social media post pushes Gurugram civic body to clear garbage within hou

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV

OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

After leaving Spirit over 8-hour shift row, Deepika Padukone quits this film with Amitabh Bachchan; it's not Kalki 2

Written and directed by Nancy Meyers, the 2015 American comedy drama The Intern starred Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in the leading roles. Deepika Padukone will now only produce its Hindi remake and not act in it with Amitabh Bachchan.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 10, 2025, 11:15 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

After leaving Spirit over 8-hour shift row, Deepika Padukone quits this film with Amitabh Bachchan; it's not Kalki 2
Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan

TRENDING NOW

Months after Deepika Padukone quit Prabhas-starrer Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit over her demands for 8-hour shift, profit sharing, and higher fees; the actress has now reportedly left the Hindi remake of The Intern as well as an actor and will continue to be the producer. Deepika's KA Productions had acuqired the rights of the 2015 Hollywood film in 2020 and she was set to star in it along with Rishi Kapoor. However after Rishi Kapoor passed away, it was announced that Amitabh Bachchan would replace him.

Deepika Padukone to just produce the Hindi remake of The Intern

The film remained in limbo for a few years and finally, there is an update on it. A source was quoted telling Mid-Day, "This time, Deepika will step away from acting in the film to serve solely as a producer, overseeing the creative and logistical reboot. A new leading lady is being cast to play the part she was once slated to perform." The source added that the Chennai Express actress now wishes to "explore her career further as a creator." "The Intern is the first of five projects she plans to mount in the coming year. She is looking to tell stories that are globally relevant", it concluded.

About The Intern starring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway

Written and directed by Nancy Meyers, the 2015 American comedy drama The Intern starred Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in the leading roles. De Niro plays Benjamin Whittaker, a 70-year-old widower who becomes an intern at the e-commerce fashion start-up About The Fit, where he forms an unlikely bond of friendship and warmth with the company's CEO Jules Austin, played by Hathaway.

Deepika Padukone upcoming films

Deepika Padukone will be seen next in Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan-starrer King and the sequel to Kalki 2898, along with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. She also has a pan-India film lined up with Allu Arjun and Atlee, with whom she collaborated on the 2023 blockbuster Jawan.

READ | Coolie vs War 2 advance bookings: Rajinikanth wins first battle against Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR; Lokesh Kanagaraj movie sells six times more tickets than YRF Spy Universe film

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Coolie vs War 2 advance bookings: Rajinikanth wins first battle against Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR; Lokesh Kanagaraj movie sells six times more tickets than YRF Spy Universe film
Coolie vs War 2 advance bookings: Rajinikanth wins first battle against Hrithik
PM Modi receives call from Brazil’s Lula, amid Trump’s tariff spree, reaffirms commitment to strengthen India-Brazil strategic ties
PM Modi receives call from Brazil’s Lula, amid Trump’s tariff spree, reaffirms..
Neeraj Chopra withdraws from Silesia Diamond League, no clash with Arshad Nadeem, reason is...
Neeraj Chopra withdraws from Silesia Diamond League, no clash with Arshad Nadeem
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Best last-minute gifts to make your sibling feel special this Rakhi
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Best last-minute gifts to make your sibling feel special th
Railway Ministry launches 'Rudrastra', India's longest-freight train with 354 wagon, 7 engines, can cover 200 kilometers route in just...
Railway Ministry launches 'Rudrastra', India's longest-freight train with 354...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV
OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE