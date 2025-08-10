After leaving Spirit over 8-hour shift row, Deepika Padukone quits this film with Amitabh Bachchan; it's not Kalki 2

Written and directed by Nancy Meyers, the 2015 American comedy drama The Intern starred Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in the leading roles. Deepika Padukone will now only produce its Hindi remake and not act in it with Amitabh Bachchan.

Months after Deepika Padukone quit Prabhas-starrer Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit over her demands for 8-hour shift, profit sharing, and higher fees; the actress has now reportedly left the Hindi remake of The Intern as well as an actor and will continue to be the producer. Deepika's KA Productions had acuqired the rights of the 2015 Hollywood film in 2020 and she was set to star in it along with Rishi Kapoor. However after Rishi Kapoor passed away, it was announced that Amitabh Bachchan would replace him.

Deepika Padukone to just produce the Hindi remake of The Intern

The film remained in limbo for a few years and finally, there is an update on it. A source was quoted telling Mid-Day, "This time, Deepika will step away from acting in the film to serve solely as a producer, overseeing the creative and logistical reboot. A new leading lady is being cast to play the part she was once slated to perform." The source added that the Chennai Express actress now wishes to "explore her career further as a creator." "The Intern is the first of five projects she plans to mount in the coming year. She is looking to tell stories that are globally relevant", it concluded.

About The Intern starring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway

Written and directed by Nancy Meyers, the 2015 American comedy drama The Intern starred Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in the leading roles. De Niro plays Benjamin Whittaker, a 70-year-old widower who becomes an intern at the e-commerce fashion start-up About The Fit, where he forms an unlikely bond of friendship and warmth with the company's CEO Jules Austin, played by Hathaway.

Deepika Padukone upcoming films

Deepika Padukone will be seen next in Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan-starrer King and the sequel to Kalki 2898, along with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. She also has a pan-India film lined up with Allu Arjun and Atlee, with whom she collaborated on the 2023 blockbuster Jawan.

