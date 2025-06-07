Deepika Padukone coming on board Atlee and Allu Arjun's film follows the controversy surrounding her reported exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Prabhas-starrer Spirit.

Deepika Padukone on Saturday joined the cast of Telugu cinema star Allu Arjun and director Atlee's upcoming movie. Backed by production banner Sun Pictures, the movie is billed as a "magnum opus." The currently untitled movie, which is being tentatively referred to as AA22 X A6, was officially announced on Arjun's 43rd birthday in April.

"The Queen marches to conquer! Welcome onboard @deepikapadukone #TheFacesOfAA22xA6 #AA22xA6 - A Magnum Opus from Sun Picture @alluarjunonline @atlee47," Sun Pictures posted on Instagram, along with a video of Atlee meeting Deepika and narrating the script to her. The clip also gives a glimpse of the actress's motion capture portions in the film.

The project will be her first on-screen pairing with Arjun, the lead actor of the Pushpa franchise. It will also mark Deepika's reunion with director Atlee, following their successful collaboration on the 2023 blockbuster Jawan, which was headlined by Shah Rukh Khan. Nayanthara was the female lead in the film, while Deepika played a special appearance.

Padukone coming on board Atlee's film follows the controversy surrounding her reported exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, though there was never any official confirmation of her involvement in the film. Without naming Deepika, Vanga indirectly slammed her on X for playing "dirty PR games", and then announced Triptii Dimri as the leading lady in Spirit opposite Prabhas.

Netizens shared their amusing reactions for Deepika reportedly choosing Atlee over Vanga. One of them wrote, "Vanga toh ro raha hoga (Vanga must be crying)", while another added, "I see why Vanga is mad, good choice Deepika." "Atlee will give her proper role and screen time, Vanga would have just reduced her to a s*x object", read another comment.

READ | Remember Ramayan's Surpanakha? Renu Dhariwal was paid Rs 30000 to play Ravana's sister, became Shah Rukh Khan's 'sister' also, is now...