After Laal Singh Chaddha's failure, Aamir Khan starrer Gulshan Kumar's biopic Mogul shelved?

Mogul- LSC

After the poor performance of Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan is heartbroken. The actor's last film tanked so miserably at the Indian box office, that his upcoming film Mogul is indefinitely shelved. As per the report in Bollywood Life, Aamir was supposed to start working on Mogul after LSC. However, the producers of the upcoming biopic, T- Series chief have shelved the project indefinitely.

The portal further reported that the production of Mogul is due to the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha at the box office. The makers aren't in favour to put the money into the film. For the unversed, Mogul is the biopic of T-Series' founder and visionary entrepreneur Gulshan Kumar. Jolly LLB director Subhash Kapoor was supposed to direct the film, and Aamir was roped in to play the life of Kumar. Now, it is been reported that Kapoor will concentrate on the third instalment of the Jolly series with Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. Mogul was originally announced with Akshay Kumar. Later, Aamir Khan replaced Kumar.

READ: Mona Singh opens up on Laal Singh Chaddha's failure, says 'I don't want...'

Recently, Mona Singh reacted to Laal Singh Chaddha's failure at the box office. While speaking to Hindustan Times, Mona reacted to the film failing to cross the Rs 50 crore mark at the Indian box office, and said, "I am not a filmy person and don’t understand box office at all. This is the third film of my life. What is so satisfying is whoever has seen the film has only good things to say about it. That is what I take from it. I don’t want to think about the short-term things like how much money it made, that’s beyond me. I am sure, I am part of a movie which will be remembered for a very long time."

Mona further added about the response she's receiving for her character and stated. "I am on cloud nine. I am inundated with appreciation, there are messages coming from everywhere. When the shooting of the film was complete and it was edited, I remember AK (Aamir Khan) calling me and telling me how good I am. I feel so happy, this is what an actor wants eventually. You need that validation and it's pouring in big time."