Bihar Election 2025: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi, says, 'He is being controlled by...'
Free bus travel for women, transgender community across Delhi: Govt launches 'Pink Saheli Smart Card'; check eligibility, how to apply, and more
After KING title reveal, Siddharth Anand calls Shah Rukh Khan India's..., celebrates his 60th birthday with...
Pune SHOCKER: Two cousins killed, one injured after high speed car crashes into metro station pillar; investigation underway
Swachh Survekshan 2025: THESE are top 10 dirtiest cities of India; Delhi, Mumbai rank at..., check complete list
Sidharth Malhotra reveals his struggle days breakfast that kept him going in Mumbai, 'Main uss samay...'
Bigg Boss 19's Ashnoor Kaur breaks down over weight struggles; here's how stress and hormones can silently impact your body
Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi's BIG statement months after Operation Sindoor: 'Rumours that Karachi was attacked...'
When will fugitives like Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi be extradited to India? Amit Shah says...
Andhra Temple Tragedy: 94-year-old priest FIRST statement on stampede in Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, says, 'Act of god,...no one responsible...'
BOLLYWOOD
After crashing the internet with King Title Reveal, director Siddharth Anand penned a heatfelt note for his star, Shah Rukh Khan, on his 60th birthday.
Filmmaker Siddharth Anand, who has collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan for his much-awaited next "King" penned a lovely birthday wish for the star as he turned 60. Taking to his official X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle, Siddharth Anand uploaded a cool photo of the actor and director duo flaunting their glasses in front of the camera. "When stars go beyond being 'just a superstar, ' they are called (King crown emoji) Happy Birthday INDIA’s KING (sic)," he wrote.
Commemorating SRK's 60th birthday, the makers of "King" unveiled the captivating title video from the forthcoming drama. The clip opens with a bird's-eye view of an island facility. We could hear SRK’s voice-over perfectly synced with the high-octane action sequences. Shah Rukh's look from "King" is also revealed through the video.
When stars go beyond being “just a superstar” they are called— Siddharth Anand (@justSidAnand) November 2, 2025
Happy Birthday INDIA’s KING pic.twitter.com/NZmChE3OIy
Going by the voice-over, SRK will be seen as a ruthless mercenary who has even lost count of how many people he has killed, and doesn’t even know if they were good or bad. He is seen as a man whose name invokes not just fear, but terror across continents. "100 desho’n mein badnaam, duniya ne diya sirf ek hi naam”, ‘KING’, Shah Rukh is heard saying.
Sharing the initial glimpse of the drama on social media, makers, Red Chillies Entertainment, penned, "Sau deshon mein badnaam, Duniya ne diya sirf ek hi naam-#KING #KingTitleReveal It’s Showtime! In cinemas 2026. (sic)." SRK is seen with a unique silver-haired look, paired with his signature ear accessories, adding to the anticipation for "King," expected to reach the cinema halls by 2026.
The project marks SRK’s second professional association with director-producer Siddharth Anand. The duo is credited with delivering a massive hit in the form of "Pathaan" in 2023. In the meantime, King Khan hosted a star-studded bash with some big names from the industry at his Alibaug residence to kick off his 60th birthday.