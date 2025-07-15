After Kiara Advani, Vikrant Massey quits Ranveer Singh-starrer Don 3; here's why: Report

Vikrant was all set to play the main antagonist opposite Ranveer Singh, in a role described as a slick, street-smart scamster with high-octane action scenes.

Just days after winning hearts in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan with Shanaya Kapoor, Vikrant Massey has reportedly walked out of Farhan Akhtar’s much-awaited Don 3.

Vikrant was all set to play the main antagonist opposite Ranveer Singh, in a role described as a slick, street-smart scamster with high-octane action scenes. But in a surprising move, the actor decided to back out. Media sources say the role demanded a major physical transformation and intense combat sequences, which led Vikrant to step away from the project.

His sudden exit has left the production team in a fix, with the hunt now on for someone who can match Vikrant’s intensity.

The makers have already reached out to top names like Vijay Deverakonda and Aditya Roy Kapur to step into the villain’s shoes. However, nothing is confirmed yet. A source close to the production shared, “Vikrant would’ve been brilliant in the part, but we’re confident we’ll find someone equally powerful for the role.”

With Don 3 expected to go on floors in January 2026, the casting race is on, and fans are eagerly watching to see who will take on Ranveer Singh in this new chapter of the iconic franchise.