BOLLYWOOD

After Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi; Tara Sutaria's fierce and enigmatic first look from Yash's Toxic unveiled

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been filmed simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. The Yash, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria-starrer will have a major box office clash with Dhurandhar 2 led by Ranveer Singh.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 03, 2026, 02:17 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

After Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi; Tara Sutaria's fierce and enigmatic first look from Yash's Toxic unveiled
Tara Sutaria first look in Toxic
    After unveiling the striking first looks of Kiara Advani as the beautiful and melancholy Nadia, Huma Qureshi as the mysterious and glamorous Elizabeth, and Nayanthara as the lethal and formidable Ganga, Yash's Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups continues to unfurl the many layers of its dark, immersive universe. With every character introduction, the film has amplified its scale and ambition, positioning Toxic as a pan-India cinematic event that thrives on high octane action, explosive drama and layered storyline.

    On Saturday, January 3, the makers shared the first look of Tara Sutaria as the desirable, enigmatic and fragile Rebecca. Composed and assured, Tara is shown holding a gun, hinting that her character, Rebecca, balances vulnerability with a quiet sense of authority. Known for her poise and luminous screen presence, the Student of the Year 2 actress is set to shatter her 'pretty girl' archetype, trading her polished image for the gritty, volatile world of Toxic.

    Talking about Tara Sutaria as Rebecca in Toxic, director Geetu Mohandas shared in a statement, "I’ve always felt an instinctive love to protect Tara. Perhaps because she is a guarded soul or perhaps it’s the armor she’s comfortable with. And perhaps it doesn’t need to be defined. I realised early on that the best way to reach her was not by pushing, not by demanding more, but by allowing her the space to simply be. That choice shaped our equation which turned out calm, deeply professional, and perfectly aligned."

    "She observed more than she spoke. She listened more than she revealed. And I often wondered if I should guide her more closely. But in her silence, something powerful was brewing. When she finally stepped into her performance, what emerged was nothing short of breathtaking which is born from an inner understanding she carried all along. She surprised me completely, and in the most beautiful way. I have no doubt she will surprise everyone else too", the filmmaker further added.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

    Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been filmed simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. The much-awaited gangster drama is slated for a grand theatrical release on the long festive weekend of March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa. The film will have a massive box office clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, whose first part is still running successfully in theatres after amassing Rs 1100 crore worldwide.

    READ | The Raja Saab, Jana Nayagan, Toxic, Jailer 2, Peddi, Drishyam 3: 10 most anticipated South Indian films of 2026

