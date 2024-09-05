Twitter
After Khel Khel Mein, Gaurav Manwane to next be seen in Dhvani Bhanushali's Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam | Exclusive

Newcomer Gaurav Manwane will now be seen with Aashim Gulati and Dhvani Bhanushali in Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam.

Simran Singh

Sep 05, 2024, 03:43 PM IST

After Khel Khel Mein, Gaurav Manwane to next be seen in Dhvani Bhanushali's Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam | Exclusive
Gaurav Manwane made an impressive big-screen debut in the ensemble comedy Khel Khel Mein alongside Akshay Kumar recently. The actor is all set to entertain the audience again with the family comedy Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam, also featuring Dhvani Bhanushali and Aashim Gulati.

Gaurav reveals that he plays a roommate to Aashim’s character in the film, and without divulging much, he says, “It's a challenging role that's completely opposite to who I am in real life and outside my usual comfort zone. The character is a part of what seems to be a situational comedy, and the scene I auditioned with was quite funny. It's a unique and interesting role that allowed me to explore a different side of my acting abilities.”

Recalling his audition process for the role, Gaurav informs that it all began with a late-night call from the casting team. “I was briefed about the scene, character, and story. Despite the urgency, I was intrigued by the character description and the script. The audition process was quite intense,” he says remembering the “nerve-wracking yet exciting” process. “I performed with two other actors auditioning for the same part. Initially, I thought I hadn't done well, but to my surprise, I was called for a retest with the director, Saurabh Dasgupta, the next day. After the retest, where I performed with another actor, who is playing the other roommate, the director seemed to enjoy our take. That same night, I received confirmation that I had bagged the role’” he shares. 

Gaurav shares that bonding with his co-actors through the prep of the film really made a difference. He also raves about his director saying, “This collaborative approach helped me delve deeper into the character. Saurabh sir’s relaxed and helpful attitude allowed me to explore and perform the character with confidence, despite it being so different from my real-life persona,” he concludes.

