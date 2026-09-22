After KGF, Baahubali, Dhurandhar; Tigmanshu Dhulia calls Mirzapur 'heavily exaggerated' for THIS reason

Tigmanshu Dhulia pinpoints the lack of detail while narrating heartland India stories, portraying different states on a common spectrum.

Director Tigmanshu Dhulia, who recently expressed his discontent about Dhurandhar, KGF, and Baahubali, has now commented on Mirzapur, calling it 'heavily exaggerated'. Dhulia is known for making films from and for the heartland of India. As a filmmaker, Dhulia expressed concern that some filmmakers tend to portray the interior of India through a single lens. While speaking about his latest release, Ghamasaan, Tigmanshu said the series Mirzapur depicts the region but exaggerates several aspects of crime and lawlessness. The Paan Singh Tomar director emphasised that every region has its own character and cannot be treated as one interchangeable landscape.

Tigmanshu Dhulia questions depiction of North India in films

North India isn't just limited to UP and Bihar; each state has its own flavour and uniqueness. Speaking about the same to Zoom, Tigmanshu added, "The Hindi heartland is not just one location. Uttar Pradesh is different from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Even there, there are different regions. Location is a huge character in my films. I like doing that because I am inspired by American movies." For him, right from the geography, dialect, social structure to the atmosphere of a region are closely tied to the story. Therefore, Dhulia does not agree with portrayals that, in his view, reduce the entire Hindi belt to similar violence and a criminal ecosystem.

Also read: Mini Mathur admits she 'didn't like' Salman Khan, saying that husband Kabir Khan is scared of her: 'I'm glad he got to see...'

Tigmanshu Dhulia on Mirzapur

When the discussion shifted to Mirzapur, Tigmanshu didn't mince his words and said, "I can’t speak about Mirzapur because whatever was shown was heavily exaggerated; whatever was shown doesn’t really happen," he said. Dhulia further explained his thoughts about the Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal-starrer and questioned how weapons and crime are depicted in the series. "Katte ban rahe hain, arms ban rahe hain, aise nahi bante hain. Complete lawlessness joh dikhayi hai, voh bhi nahi hoti hai aise," Dhulia said. For Tigmanshu, Gangs of Wasseypur was comparatively closer to the world it portrays. He concluded, "Gangs of Wasseypur was closer."