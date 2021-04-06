After Kareena Kapoor Khan's second son's pic goes viral, see unseen photo of Taimur Ali Khan from his first birthday

The monochrome picture was shared by Kareena's uncle Karan Kapoor on his unverified Instagram handle @karankapoor_photographer.

There's no denying the fact that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's firstborn Taimur Ali Khan is one of the paparazzi' favourite star kid. From clicking him on the day he was discharged from hospital to every time when he stepped out with his celebrity parents, the paps have tailed little Taimur so much so that even he has become acquainted with all the media attention.

In fact, such is the craze among netizens to know about Taimur and to look at his pictures that every time a photo of him surfaces on the internet, it goes viral within minutes.

Recently, we happened to come across an unseen photo of Taimur Ali Khan from his first birthday celebrations at the Pataudi Palace. In the picture, the little nawab is seen playing with dad Saif as the latter lies down on the ground and Taimur is trying to hop onto him. We can't get over how adorable Taimur looks in the photo nor come to terms with the fact that he is already all grown up!

Take a look:



On December 21, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's elder son Taimur Ali Khan turned four. The couple welcomed their second son on February 15, 2021. Last year in August, the star couple has announced via a press release that they were expecting an addition to their family.

Soon after the birth of Kareena's second son, her father Randhir, in an interview with Times of India had revealed that the family feels the newborn draws similarities with his older brother Taimur. "Mujhe toh saare bachche ek jaise lagte hain (I think all babies look alike)," he said, adding, "Well, they were all saying there that he looks like his elder brother Taimur."

Meanwhile, on Monday, Randhir Kapoor accidentally shared a photo of Kareena's second son alongside a picture of infant Taimur. He, however, deleted the photo within minutes of posting it.