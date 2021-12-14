After Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan test positive for Covid-19

Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan, who is married to Sohail Khan tested Covid positive on Monday. Earlier, Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora were tested positive for the coronavirus.

Maheep Kapoor, who is a professional jewellery designer, and Seema Kapoor were seen together in Netflix’s ‘The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.’ While speaking to Hindustan Times, Sanjay talked about his wife and said, “Yes, she is Covid positive with mild symptoms and she has self-isolated.”

According to ANI, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) mentioned that Seema got Covid positive first, on December 11. Kareena and Amrita on December 8 had attended a party at Karan Johar's house. BMC reported that Seema had minor symptoms. After Seema’s report, Kareena and Amrita too got themselves tested.

For the unversed, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and Amrita Arora were all present at Karan Johar’s party. Apart from them, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were all present.

While speaking to ANI, BMC had said, “Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora tested positive for Covid-19. Both of them had violated Covid norms and attended several parties. BMC has ordered people, who came in contact with the two actors, to undergo RT-PCR tests.”

BMC further said that Kareena’s house has been sealed, also they are tracking the people who came in her contact. Kareena confirmed the news on Instagram. She wrote, “I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon.”