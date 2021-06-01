After 'Dostana 2' and 'Freddie', Kartik Aaryan dropped from Anand L Rai's gangster film? Filmmaker clarifies

Kartik Aaryan, Anand L Rai

After being ousted from Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2' and reportedly from Shah Rukh Khan's production 'Freddie', speculations are rife that actor Kartik Aaryan may have lost out on yet another project -- filmmaker Aanand L Rai's untitled gangster film.

As per a Hindustan Times report, a source was quoted telling the publication, "Kartik was in advanced level talks with Aanand, and had read the script and heard the narration, too. But, before he could sign on the dotted line, things fell apart." The source added that Rai's assistant was to direct this film.

"The fact that Karan dropped Kartik seems to have influenced others. So, this could be the third instance where Kartik maybe losing out on getting to work with an established filmmaker like Aanand," the source further added.

However, Anand L Rai's team has refuted the rumours and issued a statement on the matter clarifying their stance.

According to a statement issued by Aanand L Rai's production house Colour Yellow Production, no film was singed with actor Kartik Aaryan. "These are baseless rumours. We’ve met Kartik for a different film and we are still talking. We have taken another film altogether to Ayushmann and this is a complete mix up," the spokesperson for Colour Yellow said in a statement.

Confirming to ETimes, Aanand L Rai stated, "There was no such film signed by Kartik, all these reports are baseless."

Explaining that a lot of actors drop in to discuss projects but not all are signed, the filmmaker added, "There are so many actors who come to meet me, but that does not mean that he or she has been signed for my film."

These reports of Kartik Aaryan working with Aanand L Rai surfaced in February when the actor was pictured outside the filmmaker’s office in Mumbai. The yet-untitled film was said to be directed by Aanand L Rai's assistant.

As per reports, Kartik Aaryan had voluntarily dropped out of a romantic drama opposite Katrina Kaif, which was being produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies due to creative differences with regards to the script and had expressed the same to the film’s director Ajay Bahl.



Kartik Aaryan also stepped down from Karan Johar produced 'Dostana 2' citing creative differnces. He had shot extensively for this romantic drama with Janhvi Kapoor.

The makers of 'Dostana 2' are now planning to recast a known actor in place of Kartik and actor Rajkummar Rao's seems to be on top of that list.