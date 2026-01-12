After Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt hailed 'queen' Yami Gautam for Haq, netizens dig old video of filmmaker ignoring her, internet calls it 'ultimate doglapan'

Radhika Merchant's airport style in luxury jumper, dual-toned denim jeans worth Rs...grabs attention; internet reacts
BOLLYWOOD
After Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar also dropped an appreciation post for Yami Gautam, lauding her performance in Haq. However, netizens brought up an old video, where Yami was clearly ignored by the filmmaker, and the actress wasn't even considered for a group photo.
There's a popular saying, 'success has many fathers, failures have none'. When an artiste and their film works, an appreciation from peers gives out a message of unity. But in reality, a majority of film industry people only appreciate someone when they're having FOMO, bound to applaud, or they're called out by netizens. This is something netizens noticed with Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar. Yami Gautam and her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar, had a remarkable 2025. Yami, as an actor, put out her career-best performance with the social drama Haq. Even her acting chops in Dhoom Dhaam were widely appreciated. Similarly, Aditya, as a filmmaker, created history with his blockbuster directorial Dhurandhar and acclaimed production Baramulla.
Karan and Alia praise Yami Gautam
Amid the wave of appreciation, Alia Bhatt penned a note, applauding her performance in Haq, and calling her 'Queen'. Soon after Alia's Insta post, Karan Johar also praised Yami and sang praises on his Instagram. Karan wrote, "I don’t think I have been this moved by a performance in many, many years… to say that Yaami Gautam is Brilliant, outstanding, Pathbreaking is still not saying enough…. Her silences, her stares, her last monologue and her stance throughout the film is a master class of craft and conviction …. Salute and Salaam to her!"
Yami replied to Alia and Karan, acknowledged their praises, and thanked them for their kind words. However, netizens noticed that Alia and Karan are being opportunistic, and they're praising her only after the wave of Dhurandhar has hit the nation.
Netizens recall how Yami was ignored by Karan Johar
One of the internet users dug up an old video of Yami Gautam attending India's Got Talent, where Karan Johar and Kirron Kher were clearly seen lost in their own world, and ignoring Yami. Later, the judges (Karan, Malaika, and Kiron) were called for a group photo, and they again didn't care to invite Yami to join them in the photo. In one of Yami's interviews, she recalled the feeling of being ignored by film people and choked up while discussing the differentiation and odd mannerisms.
Watch the viral video
When #YamiGautam spoke about her struggle for acceptance in Bollywood — despite delivering one solid performance after another — it hit hard.— BollyGupp (@BollyGup) January 11, 2026
That brief choke in her voice said what words couldn’t.
The pain of being overlooked.
The exhaustion of having to prove yourself again… pic.twitter.com/eTYDhH3qQg
Netizens bash Karan and Alia
Soon, the netizens took to the internet and called out the hypocrisy of Karan and Alia. A netizen wrote, "This couple deserve all the love they are getting, man!" Another netizen wrote, "Yami Gautam, please stay away from such snakes @aliaa08, @DharmaMovies, @yrf, @anupamachopra! These people will sell their children, parents, souls, anything for their convenience! Kisi ke baap ki autonomy nahi hai! Karma always circles back!"