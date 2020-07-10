After Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande's beau Vicky Jain disables Instagram comments

Ankita Lokhande found love again in Vicky Jain who she has been dating for three years now.

After Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande's beau Vicky Jain also limited comments on his Instagram page. Many celebs limited their social media use or their comment section after social media slammed them for their alleged bias towards Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide on June 14. The actor was found hanging in his Bandra apartment. Reports state that the actor is still finding it difficult to deal with Sushant's death. She had looked visibly distraught when she visited his family a day after his funeral. At the time, Ankita was accompanied by Sandip Ssingh, a friend of both Sushant and Ankita.

For the uninformed, Sushant and Ankita were in a relationship for six years before they called it off. They were supposed to get married in 2016 but broke up due to undisclosed reasons. Both of them always maintained a dignified silence about their personal life and never opened up about what went wrong. After her break up with Sushant, Ankita found love again in Vicky who she has been dating for three years now and got reportedly engaged to a few days before Sushant's death. He was a good friend of hers for a long time.

Sandip, after Sushant's death, in an emotional post had also written how Ankita perhaps was the only one who could take the late actor out of his emotional turmoil. He wrote, "I know that only you could've saved him. I wish you both got married as we dreamt. You could've saved him if he just let you be there...You were his girlfriend, his wife, his mother, his best friend forever. I love you Ankita. I hope I never lose a friend like you. I won't be able to take it."